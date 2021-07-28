PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

PermRock Royalty Trust has a payout ratio of 67.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:PRT opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.97. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The company has a market cap of $83.24 million, a P/E ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 1.64.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 18.58%.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

