Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Petco Health and Wellness is a fully-integrated health and wellness company for pets. They offer premium products, services and veterinary care. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WOOF. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.77.

NASDAQ:WOOF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.65. The stock had a trading volume of 17,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,557. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion and a PE ratio of 90.30.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 22,000,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $509,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,554,022,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,574,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,274,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,670,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

