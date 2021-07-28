PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $24.92

Shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.92 and last traded at $24.93, with a volume of 2252 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.77.

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $602.80 million, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.60.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 22.27%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the 1st quarter worth about $2,127,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $820,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 19,027 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express Company Profile (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.