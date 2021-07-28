Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to Issue $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Pfizer has decreased its dividend payment by 10.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Pfizer has a dividend payout ratio of 42.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pfizer to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.3%.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $42.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $235.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pfizer stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

