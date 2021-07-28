Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.50% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Pharvaris N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies, including novel, small molecule bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists for the treatment of hereditary angioedema and other bradykinin-B2-receptor-mediated indications. Pharvaris N.V. is based in ZUG, Switzerland. “

Separately, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PHVS opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. Pharvaris has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $42.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.06. The firm has a market cap of $456.90 million and a PE ratio of -2.34.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.36). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pharvaris will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the first quarter worth $68,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Pharvaris during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Pharvaris during the first quarter worth about $389,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

