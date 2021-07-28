Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.42.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PHR. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.
In other news, Director Michael Weintraub sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $162,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $862,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,721 shares of company stock worth $7,117,324. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
PHR stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.18. 249,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,598. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -91.03 and a beta of 1.20. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $27.42 and a 52 week high of $81.59. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.62.
Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phreesia will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.
Phreesia Company Profile
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.
Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.