Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.42.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PHR. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Michael Weintraub sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $162,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $862,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,721 shares of company stock worth $7,117,324. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Phreesia by 81.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,274,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,124,000 after acquiring an additional 616,536 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 628,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,103,000 after acquiring an additional 400,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 577.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,521,000 after acquiring an additional 259,548 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth $10,727,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHR stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.18. 249,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,598. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -91.03 and a beta of 1.20. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $27.42 and a 52 week high of $81.59. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.62.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phreesia will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

