Pi Financial Weighs in on B2Gold Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Investment analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for B2Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter.

BTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC upped their target price on B2Gold to C$8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. B2Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.40.

TSE BTO opened at C$5.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.57. B2Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.90 and a 12 month high of C$9.99. The company has a market cap of C$5.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$458.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$449.67 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.30%.

In related news, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 14,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.63, for a total transaction of C$82,411.94. Also, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 42,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.43, for a total value of C$272,001.86. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,641 shares of company stock worth $558,468.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

