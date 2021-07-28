Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.85

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Picton Property Income’s previous dividend of $0.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON PCTN opened at GBX 90.70 ($1.19) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £496.68 million and a P/E ratio of 14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 257.97. Picton Property Income has a 1-year low of GBX 59 ($0.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 93.80 ($1.23).

Several research firms have weighed in on PCTN. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Picton Property Income in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Picton Property Income in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

In other news, insider Michael Morris sold 186,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.14), for a total transaction of £162,005.31 ($211,660.97).

Picton Property Income Company Profile

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a Â£665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

