Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 10.47%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TACO. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $8.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Del Taco Restaurants has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $326.77 million, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TACO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 268,434 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,511,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,308,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,114,000 after purchasing an additional 247,918 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 341,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 123,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $1,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of June 9, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

