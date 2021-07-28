Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regions Financial in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday. Compass Point increased their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.04.

NYSE:RF opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 50.6% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 555,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 186,691 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Regions Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 157,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Regions Financial by 15.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 129,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 17,260 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Regions Financial by 5.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 64,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Regions Financial by 157.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 387,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 237,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

