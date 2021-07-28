Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Popular in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Popular’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 30.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. boosted their price target on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

BPOP stock opened at $73.06 on Monday. Popular has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $83.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

In other Popular news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $542,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $749,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,863 in the last ninety days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Popular by 4.7% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Popular by 0.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Popular by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Popular by 3.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Popular by 22.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

