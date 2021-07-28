Piper Sandler Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for TPI Composites in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TPI Composites’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TPIC. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TPI Composites from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.66.

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -56.94 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.25. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

In related news, Director Steven C. Lockard sold 158,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $7,136,685.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 584,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,293,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 5,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $229,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,355 shares of company stock valued at $10,044,534 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 251.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

