Piraeus Financial’s (BPIRY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Piraeus Financial (OTCMKTS:BPIRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of BPIRY stock remained flat at $$1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 92 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,799. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65. Piraeus Financial has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $26.57.
Piraeus Financial Company Profile
