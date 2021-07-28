Piraeus Financial’s (BPIRY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Piraeus Financial (OTCMKTS:BPIRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of BPIRY stock remained flat at $$1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 92 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,799. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65. Piraeus Financial has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $26.57.

Get Piraeus Financial alerts:

Piraeus Financial Company Profile

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA provides banking products and services. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, and Other segments. The company offers time, structured, deposit, saving, current, and business accounts; mortgage, consumer, personal, home improvement, farming, restructuring, and working capital loans; overdrafts; credit, debit, and prepaid cards; mutual funds, treasury bonds, equities, exchange traded funds, dual currency deposits, treasury interest-bearing notes, asset management solutions, and gold sovereigns and gold bars; and car, home, civil liability, health, endowment, accident/life, lifestyle, agricultural, civil liability, photovoltaic park, and corporate insurances.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Piraeus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piraeus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.