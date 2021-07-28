Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.
Plains GP has decreased its dividend payment by 53.9% over the last three years.
PAGP opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. Plains GP has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.86.
Plains GP Company Profile
Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.
