Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Plains GP has decreased its dividend payment by 53.9% over the last three years.

Get Plains GP alerts:

PAGP opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. Plains GP has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.