Playtika (PLTK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Playtika to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.07 million. Playtika’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Playtika to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PLTK stock opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. Playtika has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $36.06. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.62.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLTK. MKM Partners began coverage on Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Playtika from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Playtika presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.42.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

