Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 1,031,400 Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,031,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.68% of Nordic American Tankers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NAT opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.25. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $392.25 million, a PE ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 0.60.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $18.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NAT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

