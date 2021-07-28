Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $4 Million Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 88.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 426,343 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Popular were worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Popular by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 929,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,327,000 after purchasing an additional 38,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,923,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,876,000 after buying an additional 231,143 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Popular by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 624,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,934,000 after buying an additional 32,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Popular in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BPOP. raised their price target on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

In other Popular news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $749,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $542,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,863. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Popular stock opened at $73.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.69. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $83.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 30.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Popular’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

