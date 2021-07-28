Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $2.65 Million in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Albemarle by 1,366.7% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.33.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $188.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $79.06 and a 12 month high of $198.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

In other news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,475.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total transaction of $224,919.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,999 shares in the company, valued at $503,382.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,496 shares of company stock worth $3,174,440 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

