Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $2.98 Million Investment in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at $1,160,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

TRHC stock opened at $40.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.96. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRHC has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.30.

In related news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $491,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,453,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $412,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,974 in the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.