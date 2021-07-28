Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $3.12 Million Investment in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 93,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OLMA. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $199,000. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $297,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,102,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,332,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kinney Horn sold 57,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $1,394,976.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,093,513 in the last three months. 23.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.73. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.30 million and a P/E ratio of -6.71.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). On average, analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OLMA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olema Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

