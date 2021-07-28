Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 93,498 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 93,498 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of CDK Global worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDK. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in CDK Global during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 2,121.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $48.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.79. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.21 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 57.81% and a negative return on equity of 116.27%. The business had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.

CDK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

