Polkacover (CVR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $316,536.00

Polkacover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Polkacover coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC on exchanges. Polkacover has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and $316,536.00 worth of Polkacover was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polkacover has traded up 32.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polkacover alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00036107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00100685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00122237 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,932.24 or 1.00028835 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $316.54 or 0.00792914 BTC.

Polkacover Profile

Polkacover’s launch date was January 19th, 2021. Polkacover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 40,327,488 coins. Polkacover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling Polkacover

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkacover directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkacover should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkacover using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkacover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkacover and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.