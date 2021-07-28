Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Bought by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 423.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 67.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Pool by 35.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 47.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total value of $4,142,670.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,387,409.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total transaction of $773,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,211 shares of company stock worth $16,592,946. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $471.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 0.79. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $285.92 and a fifty-two week high of $478.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $449.37.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. Pool’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.14.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

