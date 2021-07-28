Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $99.85 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) will report $99.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Potbelly’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $101.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $98.30 million. Potbelly posted sales of $56.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full year sales of $382.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $381.50 million to $382.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $412.00 million, with estimates ranging from $397.60 million to $426.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Potbelly.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 23.61% and a negative return on equity of 274.80%. The company had revenue of $78.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $33,412.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,460.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marla C. Gottschalk sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $89,018. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBPB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Potbelly during the first quarter worth $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Potbelly during the first quarter worth $106,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Potbelly during the first quarter worth $175,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Potbelly by 8.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBPB traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.69. The stock had a trading volume of 258 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,230. Potbelly has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $9.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.52.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

