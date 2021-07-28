Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Receives $84.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.20.

POWI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $81.13 on Friday. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $50.34 and a twelve month high of $99.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.24. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $173.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 42.62%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $711,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,865 shares in the company, valued at $9,016,319. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Power Integrations by 264.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

