Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$51.22.

A number of brokerages have commented on PD. Tudor Pickering set a C$42.31 target price on Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Evercore boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

TSE:PD traded down C$0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$41.75. 186,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,778. The stock has a market cap of C$555.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of C$15.80 and a twelve month high of C$54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.44.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

