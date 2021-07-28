Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,521 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.18% of Comerica worth $18,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 69.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMA. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.97.

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $67.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.37. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $35.76 and a 52-week high of $79.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Comerica declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

