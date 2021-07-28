Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,031,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 282,900 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $17,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,737 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Grupo Santander upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.30 target price on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.79.

PBR opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.03. The firm has a market cap of $70.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.78. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $12.38.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $15.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.33 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 7.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

