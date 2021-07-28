Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 16,146 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,146 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.16% of Hasbro worth $20,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at about $139,780,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $118,977,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $28,791,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter worth about $22,992,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 4.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,721,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,864,000 after purchasing an additional 205,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HAS shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.22.

In other Hasbro news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $3,015,670.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 17,491 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,661,645.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 73,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,907. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $101.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.18. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.07 and a fifty-two week high of $104.89.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

