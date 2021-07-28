Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 52,235 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,235 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.19% of Iron Mountain worth $20,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 661.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 3,500 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $160,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 135,405 shares of company stock valued at $5,636,890 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

IRM opened at $43.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $47.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

