Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 54,173 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,632,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,173 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.15% of Lumen Technologies worth $21,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LUMN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of LUMN opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

