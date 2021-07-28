Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,386,555 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,284,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,386,555 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $346,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

NYSE:VICI opened at $31.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.57. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%. On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.49%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.