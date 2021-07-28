Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,707,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.66% of Hyatt Hotels worth $223,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth $179,000. 37.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.54.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $78.85 on Wednesday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $92.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.52.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($2.24). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 59.83%. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $7,277,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 433,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,666,656.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $81,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,044.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,510,619 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

