Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 13.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,184,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337,613 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $309,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $1,186,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its position in PepsiCo by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 21,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $157.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $158.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

