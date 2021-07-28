Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,341,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 549,449 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $410,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFE opened at $42.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $235.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.68. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

