Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,266,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55,203 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.23% of TransUnion worth $383,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $163,122,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,620,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,873 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $114,134,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,247,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,796,000 after purchasing an additional 375,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,874,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,028,000 after purchasing an additional 372,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

TRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.07.

TransUnion stock opened at $118.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.84, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.09. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $78.02 and a twelve month high of $118.45.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 13.52%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $526,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,685,626.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 31,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $3,242,395.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,390,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,626 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,145. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

