Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Short Interest Down 83.7% in July

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 83.7% from the June 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Principal Millennials Index ETF stock opened at $62.75 on Wednesday. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $44.87 and a 52-week high of $67.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,236,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 396.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 47,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $316,000.

