Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Professional Holding Corp. is the financial holding company for Professional Bank, a state-chartered bank. It focuses on providing commercial banking products and services to medium-sized businesses, professional entrepreneurs and high net worth individuals. Professional Holding Corp. is based in FL, United States. “

Get Professional alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Professional in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Professional from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Professional from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Professional has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.10.

Shares of PFHD opened at $19.80 on Friday. Professional has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $270.41 million, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.27.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 million. Professional had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Professional will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 4,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $74,224.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,617.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $44,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,155.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,468 shares of company stock valued at $593,651 over the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in Professional by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,078,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,817,000 after purchasing an additional 190,538 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Professional by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Professional by 7.8% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 14,451 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Professional by 32.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Professional by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. 58.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Professional (PFHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.