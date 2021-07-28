ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGQ. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $427,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGQ opened at $40.98 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra Silver has a 1-year low of $36.31 and a 1-year high of $71.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.22.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

