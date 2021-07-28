Provident Financial Services (PFS) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $100.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Provident Financial Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Shares of PFS stock opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.50. Provident Financial Services has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 66.19%.

In other news, EVP Walter Sierotko sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $70,368.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,966.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $50,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,955.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,647 shares of company stock valued at $798,339 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.