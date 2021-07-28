PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.83.

Several brokerages have commented on PUBM. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

In related news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $1,417,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $1,017,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,322 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,483 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in PubMatic by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,643,000 after purchasing an additional 306,692 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PubMatic by 254.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 355,417 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,133,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,969,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PubMatic by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,555,000 after purchasing an additional 87,791 shares during the period. 12.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PubMatic stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.87. 710,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,176. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.59. PubMatic has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.48 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PubMatic will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

