Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) Short Interest Update

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 566.7% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Puhui Wealth Investment Management stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management stock opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.86. Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $9.10.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. The company markets financial products, such as private equity funds, securities investment funds, and private placement bond products to high-net-worth individuals and small and medium enterprises.

