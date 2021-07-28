Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Stock analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 36.65% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pulse Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

Pulse Biosciences stock opened at $20.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The stock has a market cap of $542.17 million, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.23. Pulse Biosciences has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $45.82.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.19). Research analysts predict that Pulse Biosciences will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 297.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.