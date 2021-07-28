PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72, Briefing.com reports. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE PHM traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,744,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.44. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.59.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 11.89%.
In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.
PulteGroup Company Profile
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.
