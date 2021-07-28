PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72, Briefing.com reports. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE PHM traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,744,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.44. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.59.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.