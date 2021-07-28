PutinCoin Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last Week (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 28th. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PutinCoin has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $615,195.69 and $299.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,811.37 or 0.99888243 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00029015 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00064023 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00014934 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000706 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000094 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

