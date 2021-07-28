Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for D.R. Horton, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of D.R. Horton in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.44. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.13 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS.

DHI has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $93.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.74. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $64.18 and a 52 week high of $106.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 111.7% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

