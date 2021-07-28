Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Eneti in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the company will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.97. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $3.95. The firm had revenue of $59.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.72 million. Eneti had a negative net margin of 276.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Eneti in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eneti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ NETI opened at $16.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.05. Eneti has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NETI. Condire Management LP purchased a new position in Eneti in the first quarter valued at about $19,104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Eneti in the first quarter valued at about $8,563,000. Valueworks LLC purchased a new position in Eneti in the first quarter valued at about $3,105,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eneti in the first quarter valued at about $2,614,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Eneti in the first quarter valued at about $1,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.09%.

Eneti Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or finance leased 41 vessels consisting of 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels, as well as time chartered-in five Kamsarmax vessels.

