Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.87 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 38.45%. The firm had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.24.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $94.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $126.71.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

