Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Caesars Entertainment in a report released on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.54). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.57) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

CZR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $92.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $113.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,187,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 109,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,148,000 after buying an additional 34,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total value of $268,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,262.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $40,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,628.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,379. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.