Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Comstock Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CRK. Zacks Investment Research cut Comstock Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comstock Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.73.

NYSE CRK opened at $6.12 on Monday. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.17.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $340.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 23.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.